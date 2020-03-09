  • 16:24 Mar 09, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000 mAh battery to be launched in India on March 16

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 1:44 pm

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel likely to be main sensor.
Samsung is tipped to launch its next Galaxy M smartphone in India, Galaxy M21, on March 16. The company has however not officially confirmed the launch date as yet, but sources told IANS about the launch date and some of its specifications. The Galaxy M21 will be the successor for the Galaxy M20 phone that launched in India last year.


The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel likely to be the main sensor. For the front, the phone is said to come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery, IANS reported citing industry sources.

 

Samsung Galaxy M21 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-M215F. The listings revealed that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.

