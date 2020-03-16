Samsung Galaxy M21 launch postponed to March 18

Samsung Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M21 was scheduled to launch today i.e on March 16. But now the launch has been postponed to March 18.

The official landing page of the Samsung Galaxy M21 on Amazon India now states that it will be made official on March 18 at 12PM. Previously, Amazon listed the phone with March 16 launch date.

The listing on Amazon confirms that Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor and probably a depth sensor. It also shows a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone will feature Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with likely 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-M215F. The listing revealed that the Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

The phone will run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. As for the colour variants, the Galaxy M21 will reportedly come in blue, black, and green colour options.