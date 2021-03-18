Samsung Galaxy M12 first sale to be held today

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available via Amazon and Samung website starting 12 PM today.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched earlier this month in India. Now Samsung Galaxy M12 will go on sale for the first time in India today.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available via Amazon and Samsung website starting 12 PM today.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The phone comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

Launch offers include a Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.



The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.



There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.







Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.