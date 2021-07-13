Samsung Galaxy M02 price hiked again in India

Samsung has again hiked the price of its Galaxy M02 smartphone. The development comes after Samsung increased the price of its Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s and Galaxy A12 devices last week.

After the new price hike of Rs 500, the Galaxy M02 price starts at Rs 7,999. This price is for the base variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

The new price of Samsung Galaxy M02 is now reflecting on the Samsung India website and Amazon. It is also applicable to offline stores. Let’s check more details about this price hike:

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M02 in India for a starting price of Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Back in March, Samsung had hiked the price of the Galaxy M02 by Rs 500. After which the 2GB and 3GB models prices were Rs 7,499 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Now again the company has increased the price of the M02 by Rs 500. Now after the price hike, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 3GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 8,499.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.

The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. The phone sports dual rear cameras. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 164.0 x 75.9x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.