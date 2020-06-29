Samsung Galaxy M01 Core reportedly in works

The company is said to be working on the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone.

Samsung is reportedly working to launch a new smartphone in its popular M-series. The company is said to be working on the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone.

The device has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, hinting at an imminent launch. The certification reveals the model number of the upcoming smartphone. It reveals that the phone will come with model number SM-M013D/DS. Interestingly, the Galaxy A01 Core was also spotted at the WiFi certification website with model number SM-A013F/DS. So, it is most likely that the phone spotted on the certification website is Galaxy M01 Core. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone will come with Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Galaxy M01 Core smartphone.

To recall, the company recently launched Galaxy M01 smartphone in India for Rs 8,999. The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.