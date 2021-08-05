Samsung Galaxy F62 price dropped in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 arrived in India earlier this year in February. The smartphone gathered a lot of attention due to its price to performance ratio based on on-paper specifications. Galaxy F62 launched with a starting price of Rs 23,999 and is now getting a discount of Rs 6000.

The device first received a discount back in April for Rs 2,000. The latest Rs 6,000 discount brings down the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant to Rs 17,999. However, this model isn’t available for purchase on Flipkart or Samsung’s own website yet. The 8GB + 128GB model of the Galaxy F62 now costs Rs 19,999, down from its original price of Rs 25,999. There’s no confirmation yet if the price drop is permanent or temporary.

Other offers for the smartphone include up to Rs. 2,500 cashback via the Samsung India site when using an ICICI bank card. Further, you can get a Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart when using Axis bank or ICICI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU.

The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy F62comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The dimensions are 76.3×163.9×9.5mm and weight is 218 grams.