Samsung Galaxy F62 key specifications tipped, to sport a 7000mAh battery

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 11:24 am

As per a new report, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will have a massive 7000mAh battery along with a big display.
New rumours have started to pour in, pointing towards the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone that is supposed to be a budget device, falling in line with its predecessor. 

 

The price for the phone has already been tipped to be under Rs 25,000 and the new leak suggests the battery and display specifications of the Galaxy F62. The new report comes from MySmartPrice (via Ishan Agarwal). 

 

The Galaxy F62 was also revealed in a Bluetooth SIG listing earlier last week which confirmed that the Galaxy F62 and the Galaxy M62 are the same phones with a different marketing name for different regions. The listing revealed that the device will have Bluetooth 5.0 as a connectivity option. 

Tipster Mukul Sharma also revealed that the device will launch with #FullOnSpeedy hashtag and went on further to confirm that the device will be priced below Rs 25,000. As per his leak, the alleged Exynos 9825 will outperform the Snapdragon 765G and should offer a flagship grade experience. 

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications (Rumored) 

 

The Samsung Galaxy F62/M62 is expected to be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery along with bigger display than its predecessors.

 

The Galaxy F62 bearing the model number SM-E625f will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per the report. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colours including blue and green. The device should be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset as per a previous geekbench listing. 

 

The processor will be paired with 6 gig of RAM and 128 gigs of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still under the wraps. The device will have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.

 

There are no official details available at the moment regarding the pricing and specifications of the device but we expect to learn more in the upcoming weeks. 

