Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch on June 6, pre-booking begins today

Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy F54 5G in India on June 6 at 3PM IST, the brand has officially announced. The Korean smartphone manufacturer also confirmed some of the features of the smartphone, including the addition of ‘Nightography’ mode, which was first seen on the brand’s flagship Galaxy S series devices. The brand also opened the pre-booking for the Galaxy F54 5G.

Pre-booking for the Galaxy F54 5G begins

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will start today, May 30, 2023, on Flipkart and Samsung.com, allowing customers to secure their device ahead of the official launch. Consumers can pre-reserve the device by paying a token amount of Rs 999 and avail benefits worth Rs 2000 during pre-order.

Ahead of the June 6 launch of the device, the brand has confirmed some of the specifications of the device. Apart from the nightography mode, the Galaxy F54 5G will sport a “segment-leading 108MP main sensor” which will support OIS. Next, it will come with an Astrolapse mode (a feature that debuted on Galaxy S23 series), Single-take feature, and a fun mode in camera.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The Galaxy F54 5G may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It could be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

At the back, it will get a 108-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Then, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It will run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.