Samsung Galaxy F52 5G announced with 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 64MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 11:02 am

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ dosplay with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung has launched a new F-series phone in China - Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The phone comes with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G, 5G connectivity, 64MP quad rear cameras and more.


The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It comes in Dusky Black and Magic White colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications


Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.


Samsung Galaxy F52 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity features are 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC.

 

