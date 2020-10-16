Samsung Galaxy F41 now available for sale in India via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series.

Samsung Galaxy F41 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone is officially available for sale in India for the first time during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced in India at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. After the sale, it will be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Black and Fusion Blue colour options.

The phone features a 64-megapixel image sensor with Single Take feature, a waterdrop notch super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications



Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.





For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.





On the battery front, it has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI. For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device is 8mm thick and weighs about 191 grams.