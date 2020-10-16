Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F41 now available for sale in India via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series.

Samsung Galaxy F41 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone is officially available for sale in India for the first time during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced in India at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.  After the sale, it will be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Black and Fusion Blue colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The phone features a 64-megapixel image sensor with Single Take feature, a waterdrop notch super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications


Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

 
For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 
On the battery front, it has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI. For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device is 8mm thick and weighs about 191 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching in India today: How to watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery: Price starts at Rs 16,999

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y30 price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

Best Smartphones under Rs 15,000

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies