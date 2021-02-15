Samsung Galaxy A72 leaked in renders, detailed specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A72 has leaked in renders once again that show off the device in 4 colours.

The new mid-ranger from Samsung about which we have been hearing since last year seems to have leaked again through the renders along with full specifications of the device that suggest it will come will a 90Hz AMOLED display.

The leak comes from WinFuture, according to whom the smartphone will arrive in 4 colours including blue, violet, white and black colours. The phone will have an IP68 rating making it water resistant. As per the publication, the price of the Galaxy A72 starts at €449 (approx Rs 37,000).

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications (Rumored)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera.

The Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor that could be paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card.

As per this new leak, the optics could include a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will come with fast charging support through USB-C port. These leaked specifications correspond to the 4G variant of the Galaxy A72.



Picture Credits: WinFuture