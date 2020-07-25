Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 25, 2020 11:18 am

Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in India earlier this year in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options colour variants.
Samsung has launched a new Haze Crush Silver colour variant of Samsung Galaxy A71 at Rs 32,999. The new variant comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in India earlier this year in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options colour variants. The Haze Crush Silver will be the fourth colour option for the smartphone. Apart from the colour change, the new variant will have the same specifications as of the earlier variants.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The phone has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It comes with Slow-Mo selfie feature, which allows taking slow-motion videos from the front camera.

 
On the battery front, the Galaxy A71 has a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.

