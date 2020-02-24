  • 12:22 Feb 24, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India for the first time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 11:58 am

Latest News

The latest smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country.

Samsung recently announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Galaxy A-series with Galaxy A71. Now, the latest smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country. 

 

The latest smartphone will be available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals starting from today. The Galaxy A71 will be available in 8/128 GB variant and is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone comes with different paint jobs including Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black.

 

To recollect some key specifications, the Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

It comes loaded with a host of new Make In India features. It is loaded with Useful cards that help reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily. The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

 

Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted with Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G receives WiFi certification

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A71

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Nokia 9 PureView receives a massive price cut of Rs 15,000

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked hands-on picture show quad rear cameras

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies