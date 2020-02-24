Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India for the first time

The latest smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country.

Samsung recently announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Galaxy A-series with Galaxy A71. Now, the latest smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country.

The latest smartphone will be available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals starting from today. The Galaxy A71 will be available in 8/128 GB variant and is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone comes with different paint jobs including Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black.

To recollect some key specifications, the Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

It comes loaded with a host of new Make In India features. It is loaded with Useful cards that help reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily. The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.