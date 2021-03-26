Samsung Galaxy A70s, A90 5G Android 11 based One UI 3.1 update rolled out

Both smartphones were launched back in year 2019 with Android 9 Pie.

Samsung is rolling Android 11-based One UI 3.1 to Samsung Galaxy A70s, A90 5G smartphones. The new build comes with the March 2021 security patch and some new features for both smartphones.

The One UI 3.1 update for A70s is rolling out in India while the update for Galaxy A90 5G is rolling for users in South Korea, SamMobile reports.

The new build for the A70s comes with version number A707FDDU3CUC6 while the update for Samsung Galaxy A90 5G carries firmware version A908NKOU3DUC3.

You can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it comes to your phone. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.



Apart from adding March security patch, the update brings Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles, one-time permissions, auto permissions reset, conversations section in the notifications area, a dedicated media playback widget in the quick settings panel, and easier smart home device controls.

Both smartphones were launched back in year 2019 with Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy A70s houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera, 5MP depth sensor, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera. For the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm processor and backed up by 4500mAh battery. The phone is equipped with triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel 123° ultra-wide-angle camera + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone sports a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

