Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving One UI 2.5 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy A70 update adds new features such as new Samsung Keyboard features, particularly for Split Keyboard mode in landscape, as well as improvements to YouTube search.

Advertisement

Samsung has rolled out a new software update to Samsung Galaxy A70 bringing One UI 2.5 Core to the phone. Along with the update, the phone has also received November 2020 Android security patch.



The new firmware is based on Android 10 and it comes with version number A705FNXXU5CTK. It comes in at over 1.4GB in size. The update is currently rolled out only to Galaxy A70 variants sold in Ukraine by mobile operator Kyivstar, but is expected to roll out into additional markets across Europe.



Apart from adding November security patch, it adds new features such as new Samsung Keyboard features, particularly for Split Keyboard mode in landscape, as well as improvements to YouTube search.



In addition, Bitmoji stickers are now supported on Always On Display, and Messages has received new SOS location sharing features, reports Sammobile.



Further, the report says that Galaxy A70 users will have access to new information while connecting to Wi-Fi networks, especially about the quality of the connection. The latest update is also making it easier for users to request Wi-Fi passwords.



You can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it comes to your phone. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Samsung launched Galaxy A70 in India last year. The phone received Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update in India earlier this year. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor. The Galaxy A70 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery which it claims to last up to two days.

Advertisement

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a combination of 32-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.