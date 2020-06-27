Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G smartphones spotted online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 27, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

The company is said to be working on Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s with 5G chipset.
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on new smartphones in the A-series that will come with 5G connectivity. The company is said to be working on Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s with 5G chipset. 

 

Both the smartphones are reported to be spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key details. To start with, the Galaxy A51s 5G model, it comes with model number SM-A516V. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with an Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The listing mentions that it will come with a Qualcomm processor and in the motherboard section, it is written 'lito', which is a name used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. 

 

This means that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 622 points in the single-core test and 1928 points in the multi-core test. 

 

Advertisement

Coming to the Galaxy A71s 5G, the listing reveals that the phone will come with model number SM-A716V. The listing reveals that the smartphone will run Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. 

 

The listing mentions that it will come with a Qualcomm processor and in the motherboard section, it is written 'lito', which is a name used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM. The phone has scored 626 points in the single-core test and 1963 points in the multi-core test.

 

Samsung Galaxy M01s storage, colour variants leaked

Samsung partners with Servify to launch Samsung Care+ in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets a new update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A51s Samsung Galaxy A71s Samsung Galaxy A51s leak Samsung Galaxy A71s leak Samsung Galaxy A51s rumours samsung galaxy A71s rumours Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Nova 7i with Kirin 810 chipset to reportedly launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets a new update in India

Honor Play 4e render, specifications leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies