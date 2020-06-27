Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G smartphones spotted online

The company is said to be working on Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s with 5G chipset.

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on new smartphones in the A-series that will come with 5G connectivity. The company is said to be working on Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s with 5G chipset.

Both the smartphones are reported to be spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key details. To start with, the Galaxy A51s 5G model, it comes with model number SM-A516V. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with an Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The listing mentions that it will come with a Qualcomm processor and in the motherboard section, it is written 'lito', which is a name used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

This means that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 622 points in the single-core test and 1928 points in the multi-core test.

Advertisement

Coming to the Galaxy A71s 5G, the listing reveals that the phone will come with model number SM-A716V. The listing reveals that the smartphone will run Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

The listing mentions that it will come with a Qualcomm processor and in the motherboard section, it is written 'lito', which is a name used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM. The phone has scored 626 points in the single-core test and 1963 points in the multi-core test.