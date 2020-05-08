Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving One UI 2.1 and April Security Patch with latest update

The Samsung Galaxy A51 new update comes with improved AR Emoji, Quick Share, Music Share, improved Samsung Keyboard and updated Gallery app.

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy A51 smartphone. The latest brings One UI 2.1 and April Android security update along with new features to the Samsung Galaxy A51. To recall Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched with Android 10-based One UI 2



Sammobile reports that the latest software update sports version A515FXXU3BTD4 and is 1.26GB in size. It is said to be rolling out in several countries including Afghanistan, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Kenya, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey. The update will also slowly roll-out to other parts of the world.



The new update comes with improved AR Emoji, Quick Share, Music Share, improved Samsung Keyboard and updated Gallery app. The report also says that the update doesn't bring all One UI 2.1 features to the Galaxy A51. The update lacks AR Zone and Live Caption. Camera features like Single Take, Pro Mode for video, Night Hyper Lapse Mode, My Filters, and Selfie Tone seem to be missing from One UI 2.1.





The update is rolling out over the air and should reach your Galaxy A51 in a few days. You can check for the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download an Install.



Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It has a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.