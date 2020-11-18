Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives One UI 2.5 update with November security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 1:48 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A50s update brings new features such as Bitmoji functionality for Always On Display, an improved camera experience.
Advertisement

Samsung has rolled out a new software update to Samsung Galaxy A50s. The new update brings One UI 2.5 Core to the phone. Along with the update, the phone has also received November 2020 Android security patch.

The new firmware is based on Android 10 and it comes with version number A507FNXXU5CTK3. The update is currently only in Vietnam, but is expected to roll out in more countries soon.

Apart from adding November security patch, it adds new features such as Bitmoji functionality for Always On Display, an improved camera experience, new Samsung Keyboard features, SOS functionalities for Messages, Google’s navigation gestures for third-party apps and more, reports Sammobile.

You can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it arrives. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie and One UI 1.5 out of the box. The phone received Android 10 update in India earlier this year.

Advertisement

 

The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper. The phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611. It has a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies