Samsung Galaxy A50s receives One UI 2.5 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy A50s update brings new features such as Bitmoji functionality for Always On Display, an improved camera experience.

Samsung has rolled out a new software update to Samsung Galaxy A50s. The new update brings One UI 2.5 Core to the phone. Along with the update, the phone has also received November 2020 Android security patch.



The new firmware is based on Android 10 and it comes with version number A507FNXXU5CTK3. The update is currently only in Vietnam, but is expected to roll out in more countries soon.



Apart from adding November security patch, it adds new features such as Bitmoji functionality for Always On Display, an improved camera experience, new Samsung Keyboard features, SOS functionalities for Messages, Google’s navigation gestures for third-party apps and more, reports Sammobile.





You can download the latest firmware by tapping the update notification once it arrives. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.





To recall, Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie and One UI 1.5 out of the box. The phone received Android 10 update in India earlier this year.

The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper. The phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611. It has a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.