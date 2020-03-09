Samsung Galaxy A41 launch imminent as it bags Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to feature a 3,500 mAh battery capacity that supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. This hints that the Galaxy A41 might be launched very soon.



The smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites with model numbers SM-A415F/DSM and SM-A415F/DSN. The Bluetooth listing reveals Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on the Samsung Galaxy A41. As per the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, the Samsung Galaxy A41 phone will run Android 10 and has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac along with Wi-Fi Direct support. However, both the listings do not reveal any major specification details of the upcoming phone.



Recent renders revealed that Samsung Galaxy A41 will sport an Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch to house the front camera with expected a 6-inch or 6.1-inch screen.



At the back, the renders show that the Galaxy A41 will come with a triple rectangle camera module at the top-left corner with an LED flash. The primary sensor for the rear camera is believed to be a 48 megapixels sensor. The front camera is said to house a 25-megapixel sensor. The phone could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The Galaxy A41 with model number of SM-A415F was spotted on Geekbench as per which Samsung Galaxy A41 will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s One UI 2.0. The phone will be powered by a 1.70GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB of RAM. It is said to feature a 3,500 mAh battery capacity that supports 15W fast charging.