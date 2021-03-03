Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Mi 10i

Samsung Galaxy A32 is the new mid-ranger in the market but can it outperform the Mi 10i? Let's have a look

Samsung's pushing the limits for Indian citizens by introducing new smartphones every month. The newest device to join the catalogue is Galaxy A32. The smartphone sits in the mid-range segment, targeting smartphones such as the Mi 10i.

The Mi 10i and the Samsung Galaxy A32 have a lot in common, such as the price. This makes them competitors and we are here to find out which one can give you more value for the price you pay. Let's have a look.

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a unique design, something we haven't seen before in any smartphone. The 4 cameras and the flash on the back are all put separately from each other and not in a single array, which is unlike the Mi 10i. The Mi 10i's circular camera array on the back looks unique in its own way but we think the Galaxy A32 is more eye-catching considering today's trends.

On the front, though, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The display on the Galaxy A32 is an AMOLED one while we have an LCD on Mi 10i. But the refresh rate is 90Hz on Samsung while it's 120Hz on Mi 10i. But in our opinion, in this case, a bit lesser refresh rate is a better deal as you get an AMOLED display which will provide you with a better contrast, brighter and punchier colours and way more brightness that will help you in direct sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Mi 10i is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage options. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Under the hood, the 4G model of Galaxy A32 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.

The Snapdragon 750G outperforms the Helio G85 when it comes to gaming but day-to-day tasks will be nearly identical on both smartphones where both of them will handle the tasks smoothly. On the gaming part of things, you might just get a bit better performance on the Mi 10i. Don't get us wrong, the Helio G85 can handle games well too but on the Mi 10i, there will be lesser frame drops and a bit smoother experience.

On the software side, both the phones run on Android 11 but it's the choice one will have to make between MIUI and OneUI. Both of them are feature packed to the core but OneUI looks a bit more professional than MIUI and you won't have to deal with ads either (which are present in MIUI).

Cameras

The Mi 10i sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a 108MP camera, the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy A32 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Ironically, Xiaomi is using Samsung's sensor in its phone and even as per on-paper specs, Xiaomi’s primary sensor looks better but the remaining 3 sensors seem to be better on the Galaxy A32. But as megapixels don't matter and half the image result depends on software processing, we will have to take a closer look to declare a winner in this segment by comparing the image samples from the phones side-by-side.

Battery

The Mi 10i has a 4820mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support while the Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging.

The Mi 10i will provide you with slightly shorter battery life but will charge much faster at 33-watts, therefore, is the winner in this round.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Mi 10i though, is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 23,999

In our opinion, comparing the base variant of Mi 10i with Galaxy A32, we think the Galaxy A32 provides you a better value in the display and storage variant while if you want gaming and a better camera, the Mi 10i is a better deal.