Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 12:47 pm

The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Samsung has launched a new smartphone in A-series in India called Galaxy A32 4G. The new phone comes with 64MP quad rear cameras, sAMOLED 90Hz display and a 5000 mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price


Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in four colours - Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. Samsung Galaxy A32 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting March 3, 2021.

 

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions, making Galaxy A32 available at an effective price of Rs 19999. Consumers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications


The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

On the camera front, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Under the hood, the 4G model is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.  It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.

Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm and weighs 184 grams.

