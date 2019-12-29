Samsung Galaxy A30s new variant launched in India

The brand has introduced 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant of the Galaxy A30s.

Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of a new variant of its latest Galaxy A30s in India. The brand has introduced 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant of the Galaxy A30s.

The new variant is available for purchase for Rs 15,999. With this, the smartphone is available in two storage variants. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the company has also slashed the price of the 64GB variant.

The phone was launched at a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. After an earlier price cut of Rs 1,000, the Galaxy A30s price was slashed to Rs 15,999. Now, with the latest price cut, the phone is priced at Rs 14,999.

Advertisement

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30s has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU. The device gets its juices from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

On the camera department, the device houses a triple rear camera setup with 25-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel sensor shooter with f/2.0 aperture.