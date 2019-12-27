Samsung Galaxy A30s receives a price cut in India

The Galaxy A30s has received the price cut for the second time.

Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a price cut in India. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the phone now retails at Rs 14,999.

The Galaxy A30s has received the price cut for the second time. The phone was launched at a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. After an earlier price cut of Rs 1,000, the Galaxy A30s price was slashed to Rs 15,999. The fresh price cut has further slashed the price of the phone to Rs 14,999.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom means the new prices are applicable at offline stores. Amazon is also selling the Galaxy A30s at the new discounted price.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 can also be now availed at discounted price. The phone was launched at Rs 9,999. It can now be purchased for Rs 9,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone can be bought for Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs 15,999.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30s has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU. The device gets its juices from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

On the camera department, the device houses a triple rear camera setup with 25-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel sensor shooter with f/2.0 aperture.