  • 15:20 Dec 27, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A30s receives a price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 1:05 pm

Latest News

The Galaxy A30s has received the price cut for the second time.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a price cut in India. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the phone now retails at Rs 14,999.

 

The Galaxy A30s has received the price cut for the second time. The phone was launched at a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. After an earlier price cut of Rs 1,000, the Galaxy A30s price was slashed to Rs 15,999. The fresh price cut has further slashed the price of the phone to Rs 14,999.

Advertisement

 

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom means the new prices are applicable at offline stores. Amazon is also selling the Galaxy A30s at the new discounted price.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M30 can also be now availed at discounted price. The phone was launched at Rs 9,999. It can now be purchased for Rs 9,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone can be bought for Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs 15,999.

 

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30s has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU.  The device gets its juices from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

 

On the camera department, the device houses a triple rear camera setup with 25-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel sensor shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Samsung announces Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s with triple rear cameras, In-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s launched in India, comes with triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A30s Samsung Galaxy A30s price cut Samsung Galaxy A30s price Samsung Galaxy A30s specs Samsung Galaxy A30s

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Exclusive: Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India at Rs 14,990

LG offering a free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

TMI Report 2019 for Vivo

TMI Report 2019 for Vivo
Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies