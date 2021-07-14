Samsung Galaxy A22 5G tipped to launch in India next month

Samsung is prepping up for the launch of the Galaxy A22 5G in India soon. The company had launched the Galaxy A22 4G model in India by the end of June.

A report by 91Mobiles says that the Galaxy A22 5G might launch in India next month. However, the exact launch date of the Galaxy A22 5G in India is not revealed yet.

The company announced both the Galaxy A22 4G and 5G versions in Europe last month. The 4G model is already launched. Now it’s the turn of the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Black and Mint colour options. The phone is currently available for purchase through the Samsung India site.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India support page recently went live on the Samsung website with model number SM-A226B/DS. It suggests that the phone may soon be making its debut in India. The phone was also spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a Full HD+ 6.6-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. In addition, it comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

A 5,000mAh battery backs the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging. It runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

On the camera front, the phone sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfies.