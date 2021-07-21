Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launching in India on July 23

Samsung will be launching Galaxy A22 5G in India this week. The brand has today confirmed that the phone will be launched on July 23 in the country.

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A22 4G model in India by the end of June. Now it’s the turn of the 5G model to be launched.

The launch date has been announced today via the company’s official Twitter handle. Take a look at its tweet:

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.

11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/fhw9cU1uap — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

The company announced both the Galaxy A22 4G and 5G versions in Europe last month. The 5G model is priced starting at €230 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 4GB+64GB variant. It comes in Gray, White, Mint, and Violet colours

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is priced at Rs 18,499 for a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Black and Mint colour options. The phone is currently available for purchase through the Samsung India site.

We are already aware of the specifications of the handset. As per rumours, the price in India will start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

The phone features a Full HD+ 6.6-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor.

In addition, it comes with 4GIn addition, it comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

Further, a 5,000mAh battery backs the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging. As for software, it runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Also, there’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfies.

Moving on, the connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS. Moreover, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type C port as well.