Samsung Galaxy A20 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A20 smartphone. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box last year.



The update is now rolling out in countries like Russia, Vietnam, Chile, and the Philippines, reports SamMobile. The update brings April 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0 to Galaxy A20. The update is expected to reach other countries in the coming days. As of now, the update availability in India is not known at the moment.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A20, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



The full changelog is currently unknown, but you can expect all the major Android 10 features like enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.



To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an Infinity-V Display notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy A20 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel camera and 5-megapixel camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor.

