Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Launched in India: All Details

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy A06 5G in India which is essentially a rebranded Galaxy F06 5G the brand debuted last week in the country. The Galaxy A06 5G does sport a different design compared to the F06 5G but runs on the same software, has the same chipset, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy A06 5G is available in Black, Gray, and Light Green shades, and is priced at Rs 10,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model while the top-end 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 12,999.

One can purchase the one-year Screen protection plan at Rs 129 with Samsung Care + package against the standard market price of Rs 699 as a part of a launch offer. Starting today, Galaxy A06 5G will be available across all retail outlets in India, Samsung exclusive stores, as well as other offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A06 5G has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion up to 1.5TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A06 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 4 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. It is IP54-rated and features a mono speaker.