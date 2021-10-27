HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A03 to launch in India soon, case renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy A03 to launch in India soon, case renders leaked

Samsung will soon launch Galaxy A03 in India. The case renders have been also leaked revealing the design of the upcoming phone.

By Meenu Rana
Samsung Galaxy A03

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A03 has surfaced online
  • The phone will not come with any 5G support
  •  It is expected that the phone will launch sometime later this year.

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its A-series. The device is named as Samsung Galaxy A03, and its India support page has now gone live on the Samsung website. Separately, Galaxy A03 case renders have also been leaked online.

The Galaxy A03 is listed with model number SM-A032F/DS as per Samsung India’s support page. The DS in the model number suggests dual sim support. Apart from the India website, the phone has also been spotted on the Samsung Russia website.

However, the listing does not reveal any specs of the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the Galaxy A03 may soon be making its debut in India.

Samsung Galaxy A03 case renders

Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared case renders of the Galaxy A03. The renders have revealed the design of the upcoming phone. As per them, the phone will come with a teardrop notch display. The right side of the device will feature a volume rocker and a power key.

For the back panel, the phone will sport a square-shaped triple camera unit and an LED flash. The bottom will have a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille.

The phone recently received Wi-Fi Alliance certification suggesting its imminent launch. As per the listing, this Samsung device will come with model number SM-A032F/DS. In addition, the phone will support a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band with 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features. Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the Android 11 operating system will power the device.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A03 was spotted in US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Geekbench listing. As per the US FCC website listing, the Samsung Galaxy A03 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also mentions the network connectivity options. But there is no mention of 5G in the listing.

The Geekbench listing suggested the Samsung Galaxy A03 will be powered by a Unisoc SC9836A chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. Unfortunately, though, the phone will likely get other RAM variants also. In addition, the phone will run Android 11 with possibly a One UI 3.1 (Core) skin on top.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOppo A54s Amazon listing reveals price, specifications
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.