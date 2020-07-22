Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Android Go Edition smartphone launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 10:52 am

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung has unveiled its affordable phone in Indonesia with the Galaxy A01 Core Android Go edition. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is priced in Indonesia staring at IDR 1,099,000 (roughly Rs. 5,500).

The phone comes in two variants - 16GB and 32GB storage options.  The Samsung Galaxy A01 core comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3000mAh removable battery which is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of 4G talk time, 14 hours of LTE or Wi-Fi Internet usage, 11 hours of video playback, and up to 70 hours of video playback.

On the connectivity front, it features hybrid SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 141.7x67.5x8.6mm and weigh 150 grams.

