Samsung Days on Flipkart: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10 Lite and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 4:36 pm

On purchase of Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, consumers are eligible for Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 2299.
Samsung has announced a range of exciting offers on Galaxy smartphones, as part of Samsung Days on Flipkart. All the offers are valid from June 9 to June 12 on Flipkart.

These offers are in the form of attractive cashbacks, no-cost EMIs and special deals on Samsung Care+ plan. Samsung Care+ is a total care service for Galaxy smartphones. Samsung Care+ allows consumers to stay protected beyond the standard warranty, with coverage for accidental & liquid damage for up to 2 years.

Galaxy S20 line: There is an instant cashback of up to Rs 4000 on HDFC Bank cards. Consumers can also choose a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Additionally, consumers are also eligible for Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 2499. These offers are valid on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S10 Lite: Consumers are eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 4000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI offer on purchase of the premium Galaxy S10 Lite (128GB) through HDFC Bank cards. For the higher 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 Lite, consumers can get instant cashback of Rs 2000.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Consumers looking to purchase the Galaxy Note 10 Lite can also get instant cashback of Rs 2000.

On purchase of Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, consumers are eligible for Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 2299.

On the purchase of Galaxy A71, A51 and the recently launched A31, consumers are eligible to get up to 12-month no-cost EMI offers. Additionally, they are also entitled for Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 1149 (Galaxy A71) and Rs 699 (Galaxy A51 and A31).

On purchase of Samsung's recently-launched Galaxy M11 and M01 smartphones, customers are entitled for Samsung Care+ package at just Rs 499.

There are also attractive offers available on Samsung Tablets and Wearables. All these offers are valid from June 9 to June 12 on Flipkart.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51 Samsung Galaxy M11 Samsung Galaxy M01

