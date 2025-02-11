Samsung Could Release Galaxy S26 Series with a ‘Monster Battery’

Samsung could seemingly release the Galaxy S26 series with a ‘Monster battery’ according to a latest report which states that the Korean smartphone manufacturer might finally be willing to adopt the latest battery tech which Chinese brands have shifted to for their flagships.

As per an FNNews report, the Galaxy S26 series may pack a huge 6000mAh – 7000mAh battery that will use the silicon-carbon technology. Silicon can store up to 10 times more lithium than the graphite traditionally used in lithium-ion batteries. In other words, this means that silicon-carbon batteries can house significantly higher energy density, meaning smaller batteries can pack a bigger punch.

In practical terms, this means smartphones can offer significantly longer battery life, or maintain current battery life in a much smaller and lighter form factor. Chinese manufacturers have already switched to this technology for their flagship devices and other premium mid-rangers as well.

Read More: Top 5 Latest Smartphones with Silicon-Carbon Batteries

Samsung’s battery capacity has remained stagnant for years, especially in their Ultra smartphone, while the vanilla and Plus models have still seen a growth in the battery capacity. Other leakers have corroborated this claim that Samsung will use a bigger battery in all their S-series devices next year which would be a highly welcome upgrade.

Aside from that, Samsung is planning to debut the Galaxy S25 EDGE in Q2 of this year which will essentially be a slim device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, a 3900mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup with a 200MP primary camera and an ultra-wide angle sensor. However, keep in mind that these are leaks and we are yet to get a official specs sheet from the brand. Samsung has already showcased the design of the smartphone.