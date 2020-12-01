Samsung announces new programs for Samsung Exclusive Store customers

Samsung has announced a bunch of new beneficial programs for customers who are buying products from Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung has announced new programs for customers buying Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores, comprising Samsung Smart Café and Samsung Smart Plaza.

The new programs will enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are planning to buy Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Customers buying Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores in India can now get the following benefits:

Smart Club Loyalty Program

Using this program, customers become eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Galaxy smartphones worth minimum INR 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza. These reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to INR 6000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December, 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7. With fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than usual program construct.

Samsung Referral Program

Samsung is now launching its Referral Program at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family to get rewards or discounts on a purchase from the Samsung stores.

The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will receive additional Smart Club benefits worth up to INR 7500 by successfully referring his/her friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transactions, both the referrer and referee will get reward points.

Exclusive benefits for repeat customers

As per Samsung, 'A large number of Samsung customers are therefore repeat customers, who are looking to upgrade their smartphones. Often, these customers have out-of-warranty Galaxy devices'. Such customers, who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones, can now get a 5% discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center.

These coupons can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store. Customers using the discount coupon will be entitled to other existing market offers as well.

WhatsApp Chatbot

Samsung has launched WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafé with just a few clicks. By sending a “Hi” message on Samsung SmartCafé WhatsApp number 9870-494949, customers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from store and learn about the latest offers and product launches.





