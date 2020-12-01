Advertisement

Samsung announces new programs for Samsung Exclusive Store customers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 2:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung has announced a bunch of new beneficial programs for customers who are buying products from Samsung Exclusive Stores.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced new programs for customers buying Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores, comprising Samsung Smart Café and Samsung Smart Plaza. 

 

The new programs will enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are planning to buy Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores.

 

Customers buying Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores in India can now get the following benefits:

 

Advertisement

Smart Club Loyalty Program             

 

Using this program, customers become eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Galaxy smartphones worth minimum INR 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza. These reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores. 

 

Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to INR 6000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December, 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7. With fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than usual program construct.

 

Samsung Referral Program

 

Samsung is now launching its Referral Program at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family to get rewards or discounts on a purchase from the Samsung stores. 

 

The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will receive additional Smart Club benefits worth up to INR 7500 by successfully referring his/her friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transactions, both the referrer and referee will get reward points.

 

Exclusive benefits for repeat customers

 

As per Samsung, 'A large number of Samsung customers are therefore repeat customers, who are looking to upgrade their smartphones. Often, these customers have out-of-warranty Galaxy devices'. Such customers, who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones, can now get a 5% discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center. 

 

These coupons can be redeemed at Samsung Smart Cafes, Samsung Smart Plazas and Samsung e-Store. Customers using the discount coupon will be entitled to other existing market offers as well.

 

WhatsApp Chatbot

 

Samsung has launched WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafé with just a few clicks. By sending a “Hi” message on Samsung SmartCafé WhatsApp number 9870-494949, customers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from store and learn about the latest offers and product launches. 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G renders show quad rear camera setup, Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case renders reveal design and more

Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Asus ZenFone 5Z receives new update in India bringing VoWiFi support on Jio

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies