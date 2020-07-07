Samsung announces new features for Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 via software update

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 users can now also enjoy several Pro Mode functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control.

Samsung has released a new software update bringing a range of leading Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A series. These features include Single Take, My filters, Pro Mode functionalities, Night Hyperlapse, Quick Share, and more.



In a blog post, Samsung stated that Single Take takes the burden of choosing a camera mode out of your hands by recording with several camera modes simultaneously. Just by tapping record with the Single Take feature, users can capture up to ten seconds of footage with a wide range of capture modes, including Live Focus, Smart Crop, video and AI filter.



The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 users can now also enjoy several Pro Mode functionalities from the Galaxy S20, including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control. These features give users more control when capturing photos and videos so they can have total command over their shooting experiences.



Users can get creative when capturing after sunset with Night Hyperlapse, and enjoy more personalization with features like My Filters, which lets users create their own personal image filters using existing images in their camera roll.



Quick Share and Music Share make it easier than ever before to stay connected and instantaneously share pictures, videos and music. When viewing media in the Gallery and looking to share it with friends, users can now harness the Quick Share option to see immediately which users are nearby. Just by tapping the icon, users can then select one or more friends to seamlessly share their media with.



Music Share lets friends connect to a user’s Bluetooth speaker directly via the user’s smartphone. By swiping down on the Quick Panel and tapping on the Music Share icon, users can easily activate or deactivate this innovative feature to instantly enjoy good music with their friends. Users can also head to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Advanced to toggle Music Share on or off.

And lastly, the Galley app on these two smartphones is getting two features, namely Clean View and Quick Crop. With the Clean View feature, the Gallery will group up to 100 images shot consecutively into one bundle for easy viewing – users can choose their favorite to serve as the group’s thumbnail – and an organized Gallery. Quick Crop lets users trim their photos right from the media viewing screen. When zooming in on an image with two fingers, the icon will appear on the left hand side of the screen for users to instantly save the edited picture to their Gallery.