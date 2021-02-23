Samsung announces 4 years of security updates for its smartphones

Samsung has taken a step ahead towards providing one extra year worth of security updates than what most OEMs provide

Samsung announced today that Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release. The company has been going all in with the software releases as to recall, the company even promised 3 years of major OS upgrades for its flagships last year.

All Galaxy phones from the Z, S, Note, A, M, XCover and Tab series, launched since 2019 will receive at least 4 years of security updates. These series combined, include 130 models as of now.

Security updates are not to be confused with major OS updates, and can be quarterly or monthly. They can take longer to get to a specific device, depending on its locale or carrier. Samsung has even provided a list of eligible smartphones that includes:

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro