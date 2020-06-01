Advertisement

Samsung again rolls out April 2020 security update for Galaxy M31

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 2:00 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings device stability improvements and bug fixes.
Samsung rolled out April 2020 security patch for Galaxy M31 last month. But the update was stopped as users reported Bricking issue. Now the update is being re-released.

Samsung has again rolled out a new software update for the Galaxy M31 in India with April 2020 security patch. The new update comes with firmware version M315FXXU1ATD5 and is  395.40MB in size, as per SamMobile. To recall, the old update had the build number M315FXXU1ATD1 and it was of 541.26MB in size.

The changelog mentions that the update brings device stability improvements and bug fixes. It brings new and/or enhanced features with improvements to performance as well.  To check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update.

galaxy m31 software update india

After the earlier Samsung Galaxy M31 update, users ended up bricking their phones while attempting to install the update. It caused their devices became unresponsive after the installation process began.

 

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M31 received a new variant in India that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage for Rs 19,999. Initially, Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India with 6GB RAM paired with two storage configurations namely 64GB and 128GB onboard memory.

 

To recall the specs, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. For storage, the memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.




 

Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon, Samsung.com

Samsung halts Galaxy M31, Galaxy A70 update after users report bricking issue

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 8GB RAM variant in India for Rs 19,999

Latest News from Samsung

0 Comments

