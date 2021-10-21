Redmi Smart TV X 2022 launched with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek MTK 9650 SoC

Redmi has launched Redmi Smart TV X 2022 TVs in China. The Redmi Smart TV X comes in two display sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch. It comes with a high refresh rate display, quad-speakers, and more.

Let’s take a look at the features, specifications, and pricing of the new smart TVs.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Price

The 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100). The Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). The Redmi TVs are offered in a single Black colour option.

They are now up for pre-order in China and will start shipping from October 31 onwards.

Specifications

Both the Smart TVs come with the same set of specifications except the screen size. They both come with a 4K panel with 3840×2160 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the display has a grayscale response time of 6.5ms, a colour depth supporting 10-bit (8-bit + FRC), and a colour gamut coverage of 94% P3. Furthermore, the models support FreeSync Premium along with Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, the TVs pack a quad-core MTK 9650 CPU with 4 Cortex A73 cores paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Further, it also brings support for AI-PQ, AI -AQ intelligent audio, and picture adjustment.

For audio, the Redmi Smart TV X models come with four in-built speakers. Moreover, there are also two ducts, a sealed box with 2×0.38L large sound cavity, a total output of 2×12.5W, and Dolby Atmos support.

As for connectivity options, there are two HDMI 2.0 (eARC), one HDMI 2.1 port (4K 120Hz), one AV, one ATV/DTMB, two USB and one S/PDIF. Further, there is also one RJ-45, and four Mic arrays to support far-field voice.