Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Mi.com and Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 10:22 am

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today at Amazon and Mi.com.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will again go on sale in India today at 12 P.M via Amazon and the company's website. The phone packs quad rear cameras and a 5,020mAh battery.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and  6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

For the offers, there is no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options on Amazon. There is also Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited packs.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

