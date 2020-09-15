Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Champagne Gold colour variant launched in India

Both the smartphones were launched in India initially in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in a new Gold Champagne Gold colour variant in India. The Redmi Note 9 series was launched in India in the month of March.



The new Gold colour variant of the smartphones was announced by the Redmi India Twitter handle. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Champagne Gold variant will go on sale for the first time today at 12PM via Amazon and Mi.com. On the other hand, Xiaomi has not announced the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Champagne Gold variant yet.



Both the smartphones were launched in India initially in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. Now the company has announced the new Chamagange Gold variant as well. With this, the Redmi Note 9 Pro series devices will now be available in four colour variants - Glacier White, Aurora Blue, Intersteller Black, and Champagne Gold.



Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499 and the top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. These devices are now available in open sale.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.







