Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now available on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 10:30 am

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now available for open sale via Amazon and Mi.com, which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week.

Redmi India announced the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on its Twitter handle. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales now and can buy the smartphone 24x7 on both the portals.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,499, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 19,999. It comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR blaster), USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

