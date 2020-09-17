Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on open sale in India

One can directly buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is now available for open sale via Amazon and Mi.com, which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week. Till now, the company has been selling Redmi Note 9 Pro in the weekly flash sale.



Redmi India announced the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro on its Twitter handle. Now one does not need to wait for flash sales and can directly buy the smartphone via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores.



Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black and Champagne Gold colour options.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications



The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080), 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.



Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs around 209 grams. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

