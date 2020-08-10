Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange variant announced

Apart from colour difference, the specifications will be same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange variant has now been officially announced. The Coral Orange colour option is the same twilight Orange colour which was launched back in January.

Xiaomi has teased a new special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phone is expected to come in Twilight Orange colour variant which was released for the Chinese market back in January.



Xiaomi in a Twitter post confirmed that a Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition would be arriving soon. The text in the tweet read, “A new special edition is about to join our #RedmiNote8Pro family. Can you guess the name of the colour?”



Redmi Note 8 Pro in the image comes in a fiery red colour with orange tints to reflect Xiaomi's brand. The phone is available in Electric Blue, Forest Green, Gamma Green, Halo White, Pearl White, Shadow Black, Cosmic Purple, Grey, and Ocean Blue colours. As of now, only Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colours come in India.





Advertisement

Apart from colour difference, the specifications will be the same as the existing colour variants of Redmi Note 8 Pro. In China, the Twilight Orange colour variant comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at 1,399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 14,503) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at 1,599 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,567). The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts from Rs 15,999 in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specs

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also has a fingerprint reader on the back. It features a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.