Redmi Note 12 Turbo launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Redmi has announced the launch of Note 12 Turbo in China, which comes with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 67W fast charging and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi Note 12 Turbo specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone in China, dubbed as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The new Redmi smartphone comes with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that was unveiled by Qualcomm earlier this month. It also features up to 1TB of storage.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo: Price

The Note 12 Turbo starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB cost CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 26,200) and CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,600) respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB trim carries a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,400). The smartphone is offered in Carbon Black, Xinghai Blue, and Ice Feather White colourways.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo: Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ & Dolby Vision support. There is an under-display opticsl fingerprint scanner for security. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor with up to 16G LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Note 12 Turbo features triple rear cameras comprising of a 64MP main sensor, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper. 

There is also a 3725mm vapor cooling system for heat dissipation on this Redmi device. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 14-based Android 13 out of the box. Other features on the Note 12 Turbo include USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, and NFC.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12 Turbo
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7+ Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)8, 12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

