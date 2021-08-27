Redmi Note 10 receives its fifth price hike in India

Redmi Note 10 price has now been hiked for the fifth time in India. The phone debuted for Rs 11,999 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 13,999 (6GB + 128GB) respectively. However, the company has quietly increased its price not one but five times.

After the new price hike, the Redmi Note 10 price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB version. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced the same at Rs 15,499.

After the recent fourth price hike earlier this month, 4GB + 64GB version of the Redmi Note 10 was priced at Rs 13,499. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone was priced at Rs 15,499.

The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. It comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

For the first time, Redmi Note 10 received a price hike of Rs 500 in April, making the prices Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 10 Specs

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. There is a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In addition, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on the software front. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features of the device include dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. Further, the phone also comes with USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.