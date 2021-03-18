Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 11:05 am

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 PM today.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 earlier this month. Now Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale for the first time in India today.

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications 

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the 2.3Ghz octa core Snapdragon 732G.

 

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

 

For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.

Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display, pricing leaked

Redmi Note 10 Series launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Super AMOLED displays and more

Redmi Note 10 to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

