Redmi K70 Ultra: What we know so far

The Redmi K70 series was launched in China late last month and the Redmi K70

Pro competes with the other top phones in the same performance segment with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, an even more powerful model in the series, called the Redmi K70 Ultra, seems in the works.

Redmi K70 Ultra: Launch Timeline

The K70 Ultra from the Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch as soon as early next year before Q1 ends. While no exact date was confirmed, one can expect the launch to take place soon. In addition, considering the brand’s past track record, the K70 Ultra would be a China-exclusive, at least at the time of launch.

Redmi K70 Ultra: Specifications (Rumoured)

A new leak that comes from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo reveals that the Dimensity 9300 processor will power the K70 Ultra. It will sport a similar set of specifications as the current top-tier model in the series, the Redmi K70 Pro, but with some distinct differences.

The Redmi K70 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. With the K70 Ultra getting the Dimensity 9300, it could prove to be slightly more powerful, considering the MediaTek processor relies heavily on its powerful performance with all those cores.

In addition, the K70 Ultra could pack a 5000mAh battery but with faster 150W wired Fast charging support. It is also expected to include a new 50MP main sensor and a 108MP ultrawide sensor on the back that will feature improved performance over the K70 Pro. Overall, the Redmi K70 Ultra is a strong competitor against the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 12, Vivo X100 Pro and more.