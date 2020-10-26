Redmi K30S price surfaces ahead of launch on October 27

Redmi K30S will come in black and silver colour options.

Redmi K30S will be debuting on October 27 in China. Now Redmi General Lu Weibing has also officially confirmed that the Redmi K30S will be made official on the said date.



Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has now also revealed the pricing details via a Weibo post. As per the post, Redmi K30S will be priced around 2,500 Yuan which is around Rs 27,606. It is tipped to be arriving the market as one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform powered handset.



As per earlier posters on Weibo, the Redmi K30S will come in black and silver colour options. It will come with a rectangular-shaped triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary lens and an LED flash.



Redmi K30S is said to be rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone. For the specifications, Redmi K30S will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate display. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks.



For photography, Redmi K30S will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone will come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It lacks a microSD card slot. So the phone will have up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.