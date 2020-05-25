Advertisement

Redmi K30i 5G launched with 48MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 10:51 am

Latest News

Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Advertisement

Redmi has introduced a new smartphone called Redmi K30i 5G in China. The phone is currently is listed on JD.com with a price tag of 1,899 Yuan and it comes in blue, red, purple, and white colours.

Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage.
 
The Redmi K30i 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.
 
Redmi K30i 5G runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery sporting 30W fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage goes official

Redmi K30i reportedly in the works, tipped to come with 48MP quad cameras

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition to be launched on May 11

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi K30i Redmi K30i launch Redmi K30i specs Redmi K30i price Redmi K30i features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 5G teased online, key specs spotted

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Which one has the 'Plus' factor?

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera to launch in India in first week of June

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies