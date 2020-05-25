Redmi K30i 5G launched with 48MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi has introduced a new smartphone called Redmi K30i 5G in China. The phone is currently is listed on JD.com with a price tag of 1,899 Yuan and it comes in blue, red, purple, and white colours.



Redmi K30i comes loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage.



The Redmi K30i 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Redmi K30i 5G runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery sporting 30W fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.



