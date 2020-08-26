Redmi K20 Pro 6GB variant gets a temporary price cut in India

The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB variant is currently priced at Rs 22,999 and the new price is now reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage has received a temporary price cut in India. This is a limited time price cut and the offer is valid from 26th Aug to 31st Aug, 2020.



The new development has been announced by Redmi India on its Twitter handle. The post on Twitter reads "Limited period offer! Get ₹4000 off on the 6GB+128GB variant of #RedmiK20Pro. Offer valid from 26th Aug to 31st Aug, 2020. Get yours via http://mi.com, Mi Home, @Flipkart, @AmazonIN, Retail Outlets and http://local.mi.com!."



The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant continues to be priced at Rs 29,999 in India. The phone comes in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Pearl Blue and Glacier Blue colours.



Due to the recent GST hike on smartphones, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi K20 Pro from 24,999 to Rs 26,999 in April this year. After the price cut, the company offered a similar price cut last month as well.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications





Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery 27W fast charging support. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes.



In terms of optics, Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For the front, it is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor.