Redmi 9i vs RealMe C12: Buget Mobile Segment is getting hot!

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 2:03 pm

The Redmi 9i was launched today in India and we have put it up against the RealMe C12 to see which one fares out to be better.
Xiaomi has launched its latest budget smartphone under the Redmi series, called the Redmi 9i. The device directly competes with the RealMe C12 at the price at which it is offered. Let's put them against each other! 

 

Display

 

The Redmi 9i has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720. The RealMe C12 also has the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720. 

 

As both of them have the same display with same measurements and resolution, it now depends on the screen calibration of both the devices for which we will have to compare both the devices side by side in real life. 

 

Read More: Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21 

 

Specifications 

 

The RealMe C12 has an Helio G35 Octa-core Gaming Processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage which is expandable upto 256GB.

 

The Redmi 9i comes with Helio G25 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It is expandable upto 512GB with a Micro-SD card. 

 

Where the RealMe C12 has a better processor than Redmi 9i which will help it perform better in day to day usage, the Redmi 9i offers more RAM and storage which will help it keep more apps in memory throughout your usage. The choice is yours to make. 

 

Software 

 

 

The RealMe C12 runs on RealMe UI based on Android 10 and the Redmi 9i runs on Xiaomi's latest MIUI 12 based on Android 10. 

 

Both of the devices have the latest Android version and will most probably get Android 11 soon. It is a personal preference about which Skin you would like more, the RealMe UI or MIUI 12. Keep in mind that RealMe UI is heavily inspired by ColorOS, which means if you have used an Oppo device, you are going to get a similar experience. 

 

Battery 

 

 

The Redmi 9i has a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging. The RealMe C12 on the other hand has a 6000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging and also reverse charging, which means you can charge another device with it. 

 

 

This clearly shows that RealMe C12 is the winner in the battery department as it has better battery and supports reverse wireless charging. 

 

Cameras

 

The RealMe C12 has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP Black And White lens and a 2MP Macro Camera. On the front it has a 5MP camera for selfies. 

 

The Redmi 9i has a single camera on the back with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP camera on the front. 

 

Again, the RealMe C12 is a winner as it has 2 extra cameras which will take better pictures in certain scenarios. But we will still have to take a look at real-life samples of how they perform. 

 

Price

 

 

The RealMe C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB/32GB variant and is available in Power Blue and Grey colours. 

 

The Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,499 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 9,299 for 4GB/128GB variant. It is available in Sea Blue, Midnight Black and Nature Green colour options. 

 

In terms of specifications, RealMe C12 offers a better value for money as it has a better processor, camera and battery, even if it has less RAM and Storage. And if we talk about storage, it can be expanded upto 256GB in the RealMe C12 which shouldn't be a problem and should be enough for most people.

 

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

