Redmi 14C 5G Launched in India: Is Oppo A3x 5G Better?

Redmi 14C 5G has been launched in India as a sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphone that comes packed with a Qualcomm chipset, a 5160mAh battery, and more. The device competes with the likes of Oppo A3x 5G in the country, and here’s a quick comparison between the two to help you make a choice for your next smartphone purchase.

Redmi 14C 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Redmi 14C 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim. The device is available in three colours, including Starglaze Black, Stardust Purple, and Starlight Blue. It will go on sale from January 10, 12 PM IST, on Amazon India, Xiaomi retail stores, Xiaomi’s website, and Flipkart.

The Redmi 14C 5G sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland certifications, and DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box and will receive 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a single loudspeaker.

Redmi 14C 5G Vs Oppo A3x 5G

The A3x 5G starts from Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model while the Redmi 14C 5G starts from Rs 9,999 for the same version. Even Redmi’s top-end model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs less than Oppo A3x 5G’s starting price point but comes with a higher amount of RAM. That’s one point in favour of Redmi.

The second is the bigger display than Oppo’s handset. If that wasn’t enough, Redmi 14C 5G boasts faster UFS 2.2 storage compared to eMMC 5.1 storage in Oppo A3x 5G. Further, the Snapdragon chip in the Redmi device is also superior to Dimensity 6300 employed in Oppo A3x 5G.

Redmi 14c 5G also gets better cameras, at least on paper, compared to Oppo A3x 5G. While Oppo doesn’t specify the number of updates the device will get, Redmi guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches which again makes it a better choice for consumers. While battery capacity remains slightly bigger on Redmi 14C 5G, the Oppo A3x 5G finally wins in terms of charging speed, with a 45W wired charging speed. Moreover, the A3x 5G is also IP54 rated while Redmi’s handset doesn’t have any IP rating.

Overall, the Oppo device beats Redmi 14C 5G in only two areas, but the Redmi smartphone is an overall superior handset due to which we feel it should be your choice over the Oppo A3x 5G.